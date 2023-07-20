 Zum Hauptinhalt springen
DJ Topic am Gymnasium in Markt Indersdorf in Oberbayern

Das zweite ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzert geht an das Gymnasium in Markt Indersdorf. In einer erneut hitzigen Votingschlacht setzen sich die 1.200 Kids gegen die die Werner-von-Siemens-Realschule aus Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale durch. Alle Infos lest ihr hier!

Pausenhofkonzert ANTENNE BAYERN

Am Donnerstag, den 20. Juli 2023, fand das zweite Pausenhofkonzert in dieser Staffel ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzerte auf dem Schulhof des Markt Indersdorfer Gymnasium statt.

So war das Pausenhofkonzert mit DJ Topic!

Ein magisches Highlight beim zweiten ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzert der Staffel: DJ Topic! Als die Schülerinnen und Schüler des Gymnasium Markt Indersdorf am Morgen erfuhren, WER heute auf ihrem Pausenhof performen würde, kannte ihre Freude keine Grenzen!

DJ Topic stellte sein Debütalbum "Miles" 2015 vor und stieg damit direkt in die deutschen Charts ein. Im gleichen Jahr feierte er mit Pausenhofkonzert-Kollege von 2022, Nico Santos, mit der Single "Home" einen Charterfolg und erreichte Platinstatus. 
Mit "Breaking Me" erreichte Topic auch erstmals die britischen Singlecharts und seine erste Nummer-1-Platzierung in den portugiesischen Charts.

DJ Topic mit fränkischen Superstars "Fast Boy" auf der Bühne

DJ Topic kam mit seinen Buddys: Fast Boy. Und die kennen Bayern sehr gut! Denn die beiden Jungs kommen aus dem fränkischen Karlstadt und sind hier in Bayern aufgewachsen, bevor es für sie für die Musik nach Berlin ging. 

Seit Februar 2023 haben die drei die Erfolgssingle "Forget you" auf dem Markt und in den Charts. 



Spannend bis zum Schluss! In einem hitzigen Voting-Duell zwischen Oberbayern und Unterfranken triumphierten die 1.200 Schüler des Gymnasium Markt Indersorf in Oberbayern über die Werner-von-Siemens-Realschule aus Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale.

Das war das Endergebnis der Top 20 Schulen des zweiten Votings

1. Gymnasium Markt Indersdorf
2. Werner-von-Siemens-Realschule Staatl. Realschule Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
3. Staatliche Schule Bad Griesbach i.Rottal
4. Siegmund-Loewe-Schule Stastliche Realschule Kronach
5. Josef-Effner-Gymnasium Dachau
6. Therese-Giehse-Realschule Staatl. Realschule Unterschleißheim
7. Erzbischöfliche Realschule Vinzenz von Paul Markt Indersdorf 
8. Grundschule Münchberg 
9. Grundschule Erdweg 
10. Städtisches Bertolt-Brecht- Gymnasium München
11. Gregor-Märkl-Grundschule Rohrmoos 
12. Staatliche Realschule Schöllnach 
13. Grundschule München, Knappertsbuschstraße 43 
14. Grundschule Ingolstadt-Ringsee 
15. Markgräfin-Wilhelmine-Gymnasium Bayreuth 
16. Willibald-Gymnasium Eichstart 
17. Mittelschule Holderhecke Bergrheinfeld 
18. Grundschule Ingolstadt, Auf der Schanz 
19. Josef-Karl-Nerud-Grundschule Simbach  
20. Frankenwald-Gymnasium Kronach

Jetzt gilt's wieder! Die Zahlen werden auf Null gesetzt, alle Schulen sind wieder im Topf! Und nach dem zweiten Voting ist vor dem nächsten: Nächstes Voting, nächster Star, nächste Schule!

