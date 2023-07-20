20.07.2023 Merken: Bewerten: Teilen:







DJ Topic am Gymnasium in Markt Indersdorf in Oberbayern

Das zweite ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzert geht an das Gymnasium in Markt Indersdorf. In einer erneut hitzigen Votingschlacht setzen sich die 1.200 Kids gegen die die Werner-von-Siemens-Realschule aus Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale durch. Alle Infos lest ihr hier!