Am Ende wurde es nochmal richtig spannend! In einer hitzigen Votingschlacht zwischen Oberbayern und Oberfranken setzen sich die 675 Kids Erzbischöflichen Theresia-Gerhardinger-Realschule Weichs in Oberbayern am Ende des heißen Juli-Wochenendes gegen die Kronacher Frankenwald-Gymnasiasten durch.



Am Gymnasium in Weichs findet noch diese Woche das erste Pausenhofkonzert in dieser Staffel ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzerte auf dem Schulhof statt.

