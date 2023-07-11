 Zum Hauptinhalt springen
Himmlische Freude an der Erzbischöflichen Theresia-Gerhardinger-Realschule Weichs in Oberbayern

Das erste ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzert geht nach Oberbayern! In einer hitzigen Votingschlacht setzen sich die 675 Kids am Ende eines heißen Wochenendes gegen die Kronacher Frankenwald-Gymnasiasten durch. Alle Infos lest ihr hier!

Die ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzert Foto: Adobe Stock/astrosystem

Am Ende wurde es nochmal richtig spannend! In einer hitzigen Votingschlacht zwischen Oberbayern und Oberfranken setzen sich die 675 Kids Erzbischöflichen Theresia-Gerhardinger-Realschule Weichs in Oberbayern am Ende des heißen Juli-Wochenendes gegen die Kronacher Frankenwald-Gymnasiasten durch.

Am Gymnasium in Weichs findet noch diese Woche das erste Pausenhofkonzert in dieser Staffel ANTENNE BAYERN Pausenhofkonzerte auf dem Schulhof statt.

Das war das Endergebnis der Top20 Schulen des ersten Votings

1. Erzbischöfliche Theresia-Gerhardinger-Realschule Weichs
2. Frankenwald-Gymnasium Kronach
3. Knabenrealschule Rebdorf der Diözese Eichstätt
4. Werner-von-Siemens-Realschule Staatl. Realschule Bad Neustadt an der Saale
5. Grundschule Ingolstadt-Ringsee
6. Staatliche Realschule Kemnath Realschule am Tor zur Oberpfalz
7. Mittelschule Holderhecke Bergrheinfeld
8. Markgräfin-Wilhelmine-Gymnasium Bayreuth
9. Josef-Karl-Nerud-Grundschule Simbach am Inn
10. Mittelschule Gochsheim
11. Städtisches Bertholt-Brecht-Gymnasium München
12. Mittelschule Neuburg an der Donau
13. Staatliche Realschule Bad Griesbach im Rottal
14. Grundschule Schwarzenbach am Wald
15. Grundschule Münchberg
16. Lobkowitz-Realschule Staatliche Realschule Neustadt an der Waldnaab
17. Carl-Friedrich-Gauß-Gymnasium Schwandorf
18. Willibald-Gymnasium Eichstätt
19. Alexander-von-Humboldt-Gymnasium Schweinfurt
20. Georg-Preller-Grundschule Straßlach

Jetzt gilt's wirder! Die Zahlen werden auf Null gesetzt, alle Schulen sind wieder im Topf! Und nach dem ersten Voting ist vor dem nächsten: Nächstes Voting, nächster Star, nächste Schule!

