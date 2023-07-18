 Zum Hauptinhalt springen
10 Ausflugstipps: Das sind die schönsten Seen in Bayern

Wo gibt es den schönsten See in Bayern? Das haben wir euch auf unserer Facebookseite gefragt. Hier sind 10 Ausflugstipps, die ihr unbedingt besuchen solltet.

Kinder am See Reisen Foto: MNStudio/Adobe Stock

Wir haben euch auf Facebook gefragt, wo der schönste See in Bayern ist. Und das habt ihr uns geschrieben: 

1. Staffelsee
2. Brombachsee
3. Chiemsee
4. Ammersee
5. Murner See

 6. Ferchensee
 7. Hopfensee
 8. Waginger See
 9. Drachensee Furth
10. Riegsee

1. Staffelsee

Der Staffelsee liegt in Oberbayern, etwa 70 Kilometer südwestlich von München, und ist Teil des sogenannten "Blauen Landes". Der See erstreckt sich über eine Fläche von rund 7 Quadratkilometern und ist von einer reizvollen Voralpenlandschaft umgeben. Er gehört zu den wärmsten Seen Bayerns und lädt daher im Sommer zum Baden und Erholen ein. Er ist von einer Vielzahl von kleinen Inseln geprägt. Genießt dort eine Kanutour auf dem See, besucht das Schlossmuseum in Murnau oder macht eine Fahrradtour. Ein weiteres Highlight ist das Schloss Seehausen, das auf einer Anhöhe über dem See thront und einen herrlichen Ausblick bietet. Das Schloss beherbergt heute ein Restaurant und ein Hotel, in dem Besucher eine Pause einlegen und die Aussicht genießen können.

2. Brombachsee

Der Brombachsee ist der größte See des Fränkischen Seenlands und befindet sich in Mittelfranken, etwa 50 Kilometer südwestlich von Nürnberg. Mit einer Fläche von rund 16 Quadratkilometern bietet der Brombachsee reichlich Platz für verschiedene Freizeitaktivitäten. Segeln, Surfen, Kitesurfen und Stand-Up-Paddling sind beliebte Aktivitäten, für die es eigene Bereiche auf dem See gibt. Der Brombachsee verfügt über mehrere Badestrände, an denen Besucher sich entspannen und im klaren Wasser schwimmen können. Für Natur- und Wanderfreunde bietet der Brombachsee ein weitläufiges Wander- und Radwegenetz entlang des Ufers und durch die umliegenden Wälder. Der Seerundweg erstreckt sich über etwa 17 Kilometer und führt Sie um den gesamten See herum. Unterwegs können Sie die malerische Landschaft genießen und an einigen Stellen schöne Ausblicke auf den See und die umliegende Hügellandschaft genießen.

3. Chiemsee

Der Chiemsee, auch bekannt als das "Bayerische Meer", ist einer der schönsten und bekanntesten Seen in Bayern. Er befindet sich im südlichen Teil des Bundeslandes, etwa 90 Kilometer östlich von München. Mit einer Fläche von rund 80 Quadratkilometern ist er der größte See Bayerns und ein beliebtes Ausflugsziel für Einheimische und Touristen. Er beeindruckt nicht nur durch seine Größe, sondern auch durch seine malerische Kulisse. Umgeben von sanften Hügeln, grünen Wiesen und bewaldeten Ufern bietet der See eine atemberaubende Landschaft. Seine drei Inseln - Herreninsel, Fraueninsel und Krautinsel - sind weitere Highlights, die es zu entdecken gilt.

Die Herreninsel ist besonders bekannt für das imposante Schloss Herrenchiemsee. Das prachtvolle Schloss ist ein architektonisches Meisterwerk und kann besichtigt werden. Die Fraueninsel ist die größte der drei Inseln und bietet eine charmante Atmosphäre. Hier findet iht malerische Fischerhäuser, enge Gassen und gemütliche Cafés. Ein Spaziergang um die Insel führt euch entlang des Ufers und bietet wunderschöne Ausblicke auf den See und die umliegende Landschaft. Die dritte Insel, die Krautinsel, ist nicht öffentlich zugänglich und dient als Vogelschutzgebiet. Sie ist ein wichtiger Lebensraum für viele Vogelarten und dient als Rückzugsort für sie während der Brutzeit.

4. Ammersee

Der Ammersee ist ein See in Oberbayern, etwa 30 Kilometer westlich von München gelegen. Er ist einer der größten Seen in Bayern und ein beliebtes Ausflugsziel für Natur- und Wassersportliebhaber. Mit einer Fläche von etwa 47 Quadratkilometern bietet der Ammersee viel Platz zum Entspannen und Erholen. Die atemberaubende Kulisse und das klare, türkisfarbene Wasser machen den Ammersee zu einem wahren Juwel in Bayern.

Die Region um den Ammersee ist auch reich an kulturellen Sehenswürdigkeiten. In den charmanten Uferdörfern wie Herrsching, Dießen und Utting könnt ihr historische Gebäude, Kirchen und malerische Plätze entdecken. Besucht beispielsweise die St. Alban-Kirche in Dießen, die für ihre Fresken bekannt ist, oder erkundete das Schloss Herrsching mit seinem schönen Schlossgarten. Eine weitere Attraktion am Ammersee ist das berühmte Kloster Andechs. Das Benediktinerkloster liegt auf einem Hügel oberhalb des Sees und ist für seine Klosterbrauerei und das beliebte Biergarten bekannt. Besucher können eine Führung durch das Kloster machen, die Kirche besichtigen und die hervorragenden bayerischen Biersorten probieren.

5. Murner See

Der Murner See ist ein idyllischer See in der Oberpfalz, genauer gesagt in der Nähe der Stadt Wackersdorf, etwa 100 Kilometer nordwestlich von Regensburg. Mit einer Fläche von rund 0,86 Quadratkilometern ist der Murner See zwar vergleichsweise klein, dennoch bietet er eine schöne Umgebung für Freizeitaktivitäten und Entspannung.
In der Umgebung des Murner Sees gibt es auch weitere Freizeitmöglichkeiten. Die nahegelegene Stadt Wackersdorf bietet verschiedene kulturelle Veranstaltungen und Veranstaltungsorte. Außerdem befinden sich in der Nähe des Sees der Erlebnispark Monte Kaolino und der Kletterwald Schwandorf, die für Abenteuerlustige spannende Aktivitäten bieten.

6. Ferchensee

Der Ferchensee ist ein Gebirgssee, der sich in der Nähe von Mittenwald in Bayern befindet. Er liegt inmitten der Zugspitzregion und der bayerischen Alpen, etwa 25 Kilometer südwestlich von Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Der Ferchensee ist bekannt für seine idyllische Lage, umgeben von dichten Wäldern, grünen Wiesen und imposanten Berggipfeln bietet der See eine atemberaubende Kulisse. Das klare Wasser des Sees spiegelt die umliegende Landschaft wider. Angeln ist am Ferchensee ebenfalls erlaubt, vorausgesetzt man hat den erforderlichen Angelschein. Das nahegelegene Mittenwald ist bekannt für seine bunten Lüftlmalereien an den Häusern und seine Geigenbau-Tradition. Das historische Zentrum von Mittenwald mit seinen engen Gassen und charmanten Geschäften lädt zum Bummeln und Verweilen ein.

7. Hopfensee

Der Hopfensee ist ein See in der Region Allgäu in Bayern. Er liegt in der Nähe der Stadt Füssen, etwa 5 Kilometer östlich des bekannten Forggensees. Der See bietet eine Vielzahl von Freizeitmöglichkeiten. Im Sommer können Besucher an den ausgewiesenen Badeplätzen am Seeufer entspannen und im erfrischenden Wasser schwimmen. Es gibt auch einen Bootsverleih, der Ruderboote, Tretboote und Elektroboote anbietet. Die ruhigen Gewässer des Hopfensees machen ihn auch zu einem idealen Ort für Stand-Up-Paddling. Die umliegenden Allgäuer Alpen sind ein Paradies für Wanderfreunde und bieten eine Vielzahl von Routen für alle Schwierigkeitsgrade. Von leichten Spaziergängen bis hin zu anspruchsvolleren Gipfeltouren gibt es für jeden Geschmack etwas zu entdecken.

Füssen ist auch bekannt als Ausgangspunkt für den Besuch der berühmten Königsschlösser Neuschwanstein und Hohenschwangau, die nur eine kurze Autofahrt vom Hopfensee entfernt liegen.

8. Waginger See

Der Waginger See ist ein See in Oberbayern, etwa 20 Kilometer östlich von Traunstein gelegen. Mit einer Fläche von etwa 9 Quadratkilometern ist er einer der größten Seen in der Region Chiemgau. Es gibt auch Stege und Sprungtürme für alle, die gerne ins tiefere Wasser springen möchten. Entlang des Ufers des Waginger Sees gibt es einen gut ausgebauten Radweg, der sich perfekt für Fahrradtouren eignet. Die Umgebung lädt zu Spaziergängen in der Natur, zu kulturellen Ausflügen in die nahegelegenen Städte und Dörfer oder zu Besuchen in den traditionellen Gasthäusern und Biergärten ein.

9. Drachensee Furth

Der Drachensee in Furth im Wald ist ein wunderschöner kleiner See, der von Wäldern und Hügeln umgeben ist. Er liegt etwa 6 Kilometer südöstlich von Furth im Wald, in der Nähe des Ortes Kühberg. Der Drachensee hat seinen Namen einer Legende zu verdanken, laut der ein Drache einst in den Tiefen des Sees gehaust haben soll. Es gibt auch einen Rundweg um den Drachensee, der etwa 2 Kilometer lang ist und eine malerische Wanderung um den See ermöglicht. Über das Jahr verteilt finden verschiedenste Veranstaltungen auf der Seebühne statt.

10. Riegsee

Der Riegsee ist ein See in Oberbayern, etwa 4 Kilometer südwestlich von Murnau am Staffelsee gelegen. Mit einer Fläche von ungefähr 1,25 Quadratkilometern ist er einer der kleineren Seen in der Region, aber dennoch ein beliebtes Ausflugsziel für Natur- und Wassersportliebhaber. Der Riegsee ist von Wander- und Radwegen umgeben, die sich perfekt für Outdoor-Aktivitäten eignen. Ihr könnt die Umgebung erkunden und herrliche Panoramablicke auf den See und die umliegenden Berge genießen. Es gibt auch eine Vielzahl von Wanderwegen, die in die nahe gelegenen Ammergauer Alpen führen und Möglichkeiten für anspruchsvollere Bergwanderungen bieten.

