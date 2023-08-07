Es sind Ferien in Bayern, und was gibt es Schöneres, als Bayern zu erkunden und unvergessliche Urlaubserlebnisse zu genießen? Indra , unsere Guten Morgen Bayern Moderatorin, hat für euch die besten Ferientipps zusammengestellt, die euch mitten in Bayern zu tollen Orten führen.

Wir haben so viele wunderschöne Seen bei uns und der Chiemsee ist auch einer eurer Favoriten. Der Chiemsee, auch bekannt als das "Bayerische Meer", ist zweifellos einer der schönsten Seen in Bayern und ein beliebtes Ausflugsziel für Einheimische und Touristen gleichermaßen. Unter den zahlreichen Seen in der Region, wie dem Großen Alpsee, dem Forggensee und dem Walchensee, hat der Chiemsee eine ganz besondere Anziehungskraft auf Indra.

Inmitten der tollen Voralpenkulisse bietet der See eine Fülle an Freizeitaktivitäten, wie Tretbootfahren, Segeln und Surfen. Doch das absolute Highlight ist der Sonnenuntergang am See, einer der schönsten in ganz Bayern. Wenn die Sonne langsam am Horizont versinkt und ihre Strahlen den Himmel in ein warmes Orange tauchen, spiegelt sich dieses magische Farbenspiel auf der glatten Wasseroberfläche des Chiemsees wider. Indra selbst schwärmt von ihrem Erlebnis, als sie auf einem Stand Up Paddle Board den Sonnenuntergang auf dem Chiemsee genoss. Ihr Geheimtipp für den perfekten Sundowner: Entspannt euch in der Beach Bar in Übersee und lasst euch von der Atmosphäre verzaubern. Hier kann man in bequemen Liegestühlen Platz nehmen, den Sand zwischen den Zehen spüren und in entspannter Atmosphäre den Sonnenuntergang genießen. Die Holzbuden und Lampions verleihen der Bar ein bisschen Hippie-Feeling, während Live-Musik im Hintergrund für die perfekte Stimmung sorgt. Dabei ist der Blick auf die Alpen und die Fraueninsel einfach atemberaubend.