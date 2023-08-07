Es sind Ferien in Bayern, und was gibt es Schöneres, als Bayern zu erkunden und unvergessliche Urlaubserlebnisse zu genießen?
Indra, unsere Guten Morgen Bayern Moderatorin, hat für euch die besten Ferientipps zusammengestellt, die euch mitten in Bayern zu tollen Orten führen.
1. Der glitzernde, unvergessliche Sonnenuntergang am Chiemsee
Wir haben so viele wunderschöne Seen bei uns und der Chiemsee ist auch einer
eurer Favoriten. Der Chiemsee, auch bekannt als das "Bayerische Meer", ist zweifellos einer der schönsten Seen in Bayern und ein beliebtes Ausflugsziel für Einheimische und Touristen gleichermaßen. Unter den zahlreichen Seen in der Region, wie dem Großen Alpsee, dem Forggensee und dem Walchensee, hat der Chiemsee eine ganz besondere Anziehungskraft auf Indra.
Inmitten der tollen Voralpenkulisse bietet der See eine Fülle an Freizeitaktivitäten, wie Tretbootfahren, Segeln und Surfen. Doch das absolute Highlight ist der Sonnenuntergang am See,
einer der schönsten in ganz Bayer n. Wenn die Sonne langsam am Horizont versinkt und ihre Strahlen den Himmel in ein warmes Orange tauchen, spiegelt sich dieses magische Farbenspiel auf der glatten Wasseroberfläche des Chiemsees wider. Indra selbst schwärmt von ihrem Erlebnis, als sie auf einem Stand Up Paddle Board den Sonnenuntergang auf dem Chiemsee genoss. Ihr Geheimtipp für den perfekten Sundowner: Entspannt euch in der Beach Bar in Übersee und lasst euch von der Atmosphäre verzaubern. Hier kann man in bequemen Liegestühlen Platz nehmen, den Sand zwischen den Zehen spüren und in entspannter Atmosphäre den Sonnenuntergang genießen. Die Holzbuden und Lampions verleihen der Bar ein bisschen Hippie-Feeling, während Live-Musik im Hintergrund für die perfekte Stimmung sorgt. Dabei ist der Blick auf die Alpen und die Fraueninsel einfach atemberaubend.
Auf dem
Monte Kaolino bei Hirschau in der Oberpfalz könnt ihr im Sommer Skifahren und Sandboarden. Eine Skipiste aus 33 Millionen Tonnen Sand! Ihr könnt hier auf einer 200 Meter langen Piste Skifahren oder Sandboarden. Neben der Skipiste gibt’s noch eine Sommerrodelbahn, ein Freibad, einen Campingplatz und sogar einen Hochseilgarten!
Ursprünglich entstand der Monte Kaolino als Abfallprodukt der Kaolin-Industrie. Die weiß schimmernde Kaolinerde wurde hier seit Jahrhunderten abgebaut und in einem
riesigen Haldenberg gelagert. Doch mit der Zeit wurde der Sandberg immer größer und begann, die Aufmerksamkeit der Menschen auf sich zu ziehen. Bald wurde der Monte Kaolino zu einem Ort der Freizeit umgestaltet. Ob man nun die Geschwindigkeit beim Sandboarden genießt, die Ruhe der Natur auf den Wanderwegen erkundet oder sich im Hochseilgarten an neuen Herausforderungen versucht - der Monte Kaolino verspricht unvergessliche Erlebnisse für jeden Besucher. Wer nach einem außergewöhnlichen Ausflugsziel in der Oberpfalz sucht, sollte den Monte Kaolino definitiv auf seine Liste setzen.
3. Übernachten im Baumhaus
Wir haben wunderbare Baumhotels in Bayern- z.B. das
Baumhaushotel Jetzendorf in Oberbayern oder im Spessart: Indra hat es für euch getestet und es war unvergesslich. Mitten in der Natur im Wald, Vogelgezwitscher um euch herum, sonst nur Ruhe und Erholung pur! Ihr liegt im Bett, schaut in die Sterne, in die Blätter der Bäume und das in 10-20 Meter Höhe – einfach traumhaft. Euer Frühstück aus dem Körbchen genießt ihr auf eurer herrlichen Baumhaushotelterrasse. Die Baumhäuser sind liebevoll gestaltet und bieten oft eine gemütliche und rustikale Atmosphäre. Fernab von der Hektik des Alltags und mitten in der Natur, kann man hier zur Ruhe kommen und den Stress des Alltags hinter sich lassen.
Indras Tipp: Bis in die
Nacht auf der Baumhausterrasse sitzen und den Geräuschen des Waldes lauschen…vielleicht seht ihr sogar Glühwürmchen. Diese Nacht vergesst ihr nie!
4. Neongolf im Fantasieland
Minigolfen in leuchtend bunten Fantasiewelten – das geht durch
Schwarz Licht und 3D Brillen. Die Bahnen sind mit leuchtenden Farben und spektakulären Effekten gestaltet, sodass es den Spielern vorkommt, als würdet ihr in einem magischen Abenteuerland spielen. Ihr spielt zum Beispiel auf dem Mond im All oder in bunten Unterwasserwelten mit Fischen, Korallenriffen und schillernden Wassereffekten. Ihr habt das Gefühl, als würden die Räume zum Leben erwachen und ihr taucht in eine ganz eigene Welt ab. Im Dschungel, mitten im Korallenriff oder auf Zeitreise bei den Dinosauriern.
Perfekt, wenn das
Wetter in den Sommerferien mal nicht so mitspielt. Neongolfen könnt ihr zum Beispiel in Gröbenzell bei München, in Neufahrn bei Freising oder auch in Neu-Ulm.
5. Rafting & Canyoning im Allgäu
Euer Highlight für den Sommer: Rafting & Canyoning! Beeindruckende Schluchten, Wildwasserstrecken, in traumhafter Natur.
Abenteuer pur und es macht super viel Spaß. wenn ihr eine Tour bucht, seid ihr mit Profiguides und Profiequipment unterwegs. Indra hat für euch Rafting getestet. Zu zweit oder dritt steuert ihr im Kanadier selbst durch Wellen und Stromschnellen, eine fetzen Gaudi! Fantastisch ist auch die Canyoning-Tour in der Starzlachklamm: Ihr habt kein Boot, im Neoprenanzug mit Helm und Seilen arbeitet ihr euch eine ganze Wildwasserstrecke den ganzen Gebirgsbach abwärts. Ihr seilt euch von Felswänden, lässt euch im Fluss treiben, rutscht über glatte Felsen, klettert in Höhlen - springt in kristallklare Wasserbecken – ein Erlebnis der Superlative.
6. Das größte Mittelalterdorf Deutschlands
Wir lieben unsere Tradition und auch unsere Mittelalter Events: Landshuter Hochzeit, Kaltenberger Rittertunier, die Passionsspiele in Oberammergau. Aber kennt ihr schon den einzigartigen Mittelalterpark in Oberfranken? Den
Geschichtspark Bärnau? Das Dorf besteht aus über 30 originalgetreuen Gebäuden, darunter Fachwerkhäuser, eine Festung und eine Turmhügelburg. Diese Gebäude wurden liebevoll rekonstruiert und geben einen authentischen Einblick in das mittelalterliche Leben. Die Besucher haben die Möglichkeit, durch die engen Gassen zu schlendern und das Dorfleben von damals zu erkunden. Das Besondere: Bei Veranstaltungen machen Darsteller in Mittelaltergewändern den damaligen Alltag erlebbar, ihr taucht ins Mittelalter ein und im August gibt’s sogar ein Ritterturnier. Ein besonderes Highlight im Geschichtspark Bärnau ist das Ritterturnier, das regelmäßig stattfindet. Bei diesem spektakulären Event können die Besucher die Faszination und die Spannung eines echten Ritterkampfes hautnah erleben.
Indras Tipp: Versucht mal wie die Menschen vor 1000 Jahren Feuer zu machen. Bei ihr hat´s bissel gedauert.
7. Im Hausboot übernachten am Brombachsee in Franken
Das fränkische Seenland, südlich von Nürnberg ist ein Paradies, mit 7 Seen, teilweise Sandstränden. Dazu gehört auch der Brombachsee,
eingebettet zwischen Hügeln und Wäldern: Hier findet ihr das Floating Village, das schwimmende Dorf mit Wasserbungalows. So wie wir das aus Amsterdam kennen, nur eben in Bayern. Und auch wenn ihr dort nicht übernachtet, könnt ihr am Brombachsee so viel machen: Surfen, Wakeboarden, Standup Paddling, Kiten, Segeln, Kanu fahren, tauchen und und und
Indras Tipp: Rad mitnehmen oder ausleihen, es gibt viele tolle Radwege und rund um den See Strandbars und Restaurants.
